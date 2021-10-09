U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Efrain Martinez, the operations chief for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, speaks about his experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. Martinez was on a Marine Expeditionary Unit in Darwin, Australia when he found out about the attacks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 03:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813076
|VIRIN:
|210820-M-VV856-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108560324
|Length:
|00:10:29
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Efrain Martinez Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
