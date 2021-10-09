U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Efrain Martinez Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Efrain Martinez, the operations chief for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, speaks about his experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. Martinez was on a Marine Expeditionary Unit in Darwin, Australia when he found out about the attacks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)