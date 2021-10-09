Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Efrain Martinez Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2021

    Video by Cpl. Brennan Beauton 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Efrain Martinez, the operations chief for 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion, speaks about his experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 20, 2021. Martinez was on a Marine Expeditionary Unit in Darwin, Australia when he found out about the attacks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 03:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 813076
    VIRIN: 210820-M-VV856-1002
    Filename: DOD_108560324
    Length: 00:10:29
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps Master Gunnery Sgt. Efrain Martinez Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    9/11
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT