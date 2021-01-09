B-Roll: Faces of MCIPAC: Capt. Sean McHugh

"U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Sean "Launchpad" McHugh, a UC-35D pilot for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, explains how he became a pilot and what he likes most in working with the Marines and staff of H&HS on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. Originally starting off his piloting career for the AV-8 Harrier aircraft, McHugh has come to enjoy being stationed on Okinawa and being a part of the Operational Support Airlift. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)
|09.01.2021
|09.10.2021 03:38
|B-Roll
|813075
|210902-M-TX547-1001
|DOD_108560323
|00:25:55
|MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
|PITTSBURGH, PA, US
|0
|0
