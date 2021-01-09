Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of MCIPAC: Capt. Sean McHugh

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.01.2021

    Video by Cpl. Ryan Pulliam 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    "U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Sean "Launchpad" McHugh, a UC-35D pilot for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, explains how he became a pilot and what he likes most in working with the Marines and staff of H&HS on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. Originally starting off his piloting career for the AV-8 Harrier aircraft, McHugh has come to enjoy being stationed on Okinawa and being a part of the Operational Support Airlift. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.10.2021 03:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 813073
    VIRIN: 210910-M-TX547-1001
    Filename: DOD_108560315
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Hometown: PITTSBURGH, PA, US

    MCAS Iwakuni
    pilot
    aviation
    MCAS Futenma
    MCIPAC
    UC-35D

