Faces of MCIPAC: Capt. Sean McHugh

"U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Sean "Launchpad" McHugh, a UC-35D pilot for Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron (H&HS) Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Futenma, Marine Corps Installations Pacific, explains how he became a pilot and what he likes most in working with the Marines and staff of H&HS on MCAS Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. Originally starting off his piloting career for the AV-8 Harrier aircraft, McHugh has come to enjoy being stationed on Okinawa and being a part of the Operational Support Airlift. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan H. Pulliam)