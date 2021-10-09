Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sara Kirstein Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.10.2021

    Video by Cpl. Brennan Beauton 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sara Kirstein, the Deputy G-1 for Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, speaks about her experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. Kirstein was a Marine Reservist attending college 30 miles of New York City when the attacks occurred. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)

    Okinawa
    9/11
    U.S. Marines
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

