U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sara Kirstein, the Deputy G-1 for Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, speaks about her experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. Kirstein was a Marine Reservist attending college 30 miles of New York City when the attacks occurred. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 03:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813068
|VIRIN:
|210805-M-VV856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108560285
|Length:
|00:36:01
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sara Kirstein Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
