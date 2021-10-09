U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sara Kirstein Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/813068" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Sara Kirstein, the Deputy G-1 for Marine Corps Installations Pacific – Marine Corps Base Camp Smedley D. Butler, speaks about her experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 5, 2021. Kirstein was a Marine Reservist attending college 30 miles of New York City when the attacks occurred. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)