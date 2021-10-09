U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Ryan A. Kelsey Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Ryan A. Kelsey, the senior enlisted advisor with the Jungle Warfare Training Center, speaks about his experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021. Kelsey is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was a senior in high school during the attacks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)