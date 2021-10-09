U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Ryan A. Kelsey, the senior enlisted advisor with the Jungle Warfare Training Center, speaks about his experience regarding the Sept. 11 terrorist attack during an interview at Camp Foster, Japan, Aug. 16, 2021. Kelsey is a native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and was a senior in high school during the attacks. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Brennan J. Beauton)
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.10.2021 03:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|813067
|VIRIN:
|210816-M-VV856-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108560278
|Length:
|00:21:47
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Ryan A. Kelsey Sept. 11 Remembrance Campaign Interview, by Cpl Brennan Beauton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
