Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    In Their Own Words Sherry Reid, DLA Distribution Norfolk, DLA 60th Anniversary Interview

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Sherry Reid, DLA Distribution Norfolk, talks about her history with the agency for DLA's 60th Anniversary. For more information about DLA's history visit: https://www.dla.mil/About-DLA/History/60th-Anniversary/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 21:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 813059
    VIRIN: 210909-D-LU733-080
    Filename: DOD_108560188
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, In Their Own Words Sherry Reid, DLA Distribution Norfolk, DLA 60th Anniversary Interview, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA 60th
    DLA 60th Full Interview

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT