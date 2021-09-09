The Acting Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Army hosts an Office of the Administrative Assistant 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial. This memorial is a virtual presentation on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon to remember and honor the 40 OAA employees that perished that day.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.09.2021 11:04
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|812966
|Filename:
|DOD_108556899
|Length:
|00:33:23
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, OAA 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
