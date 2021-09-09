Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OAA 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial

    UNITED STATES

    09.09.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Army Multimedia and Visual Information Directorate

    The Acting Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Army hosts an Office of the Administrative Assistant 9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial. This memorial is a virtual presentation on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of the September 11, 2001 attack on the Pentagon to remember and honor the 40 OAA employees that perished that day.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 11:04
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 812966
    Filename: DOD_108556899
    Length: 00:33:23
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    9/11
    Office of the Administrative Assistant to the Seceratary of the Army
    9/11 20th Anniversary Memorial
    Acting Administrative Assistant to the Secretary of the Army

