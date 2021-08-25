Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 Declares Initial Operations Capability

Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 declares their initial operations capability (IOC) for the F-35B Lightning II on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. VMFA-242 is the second combat-capable forward-deployed F-35B squadron assigned to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)
|08.25.2021
|09.09.2021 06:09
|Video Productions
|812926
|210908-M-AV179-1002
|DOD_108556277
|00:01:11
|MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|2
|2
