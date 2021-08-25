Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 Declares Initial Operations Capability

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Video by Cpl. Evan Jones 

    AFN Iwakuni

    Marine Fighter Attack Squadron 242 declares their initial operations capability (IOC) for the F-35B Lightning II on Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan, Sept. 9, 2021. VMFA-242 is the second combat-capable forward-deployed F-35B squadron assigned to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Jones)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 06:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812926
    VIRIN: 210908-M-AV179-1002
    Filename: DOD_108556277
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    F-35
    Forward Deployed
    1st MAW
    Joint Operations
    IOC
    Indo-Pacific

