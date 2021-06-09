EFMP Advice Session 1

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Exceptional Family Member Program exists to ensure access to care, support and resources for Sailors with exceptional family members who have special needs.

To hear about enrollment into EFMP, advice and her own first-hand account, tune into this session with Mary Monrose, a Navy spouse and parent to an exceptional child.

#navyfamily #militaryfamily Military OneSource