EFMP Advice Session 1

The Exceptional Family Member Program exists to ensure access to care, support and resources for Sailors with exceptional family members who have special needs.
To hear about enrollment into EFMP, advice and her own first-hand account, tune into this session with Mary Monrose, a Navy spouse and parent to an exceptional child.
#navyfamily #militaryfamily Military OneSource
