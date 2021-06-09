Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EFMP Advice Session 1

    UNITED STATES

    09.06.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    The Exceptional Family Member Program exists to ensure access to care, support and resources for Sailors with exceptional family members who have special needs.
    To hear about enrollment into EFMP, advice and her own first-hand account, tune into this session with Mary Monrose, a Navy spouse and parent to an exceptional child.
    #navyfamily #militaryfamily Military OneSource

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.06.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 20:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812901
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1003
    Filename: DOD_108555743
    Length: 00:03:42
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EFMP Advice Session 1, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #EFMP

