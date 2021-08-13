Dr. (Colonel) Todd Huhn, Chief of Aerospace and Operational Medicine for Air Force Global Strike Command Surgeon General, concludes the COVID-19 question and answer series in which he answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccination, asked by Lieutenant Kaylin Hankerson, Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs Officer and Senior Airman Christina Graves, 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Specialist.
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 16:58
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|812876
|VIRIN:
|210813-F-GE882-009
|Filename:
|DOD_108555400
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
This work, AFGSC Surgeon General Vaccination Information Conclusion Video, by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
