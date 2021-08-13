Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC Surgeon General Vaccination Information Conclusion Video

    UNITED STATES

    08.13.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Christina Graves 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Dr. (Colonel) Todd Huhn, Chief of Aerospace and Operational Medicine for Air Force Global Strike Command Surgeon General, concludes the COVID-19 question and answer series in which he answered questions about the COVID-19 vaccination, asked by Lieutenant Kaylin Hankerson, Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs Officer and Senior Airman Christina Graves, 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs Specialist.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 16:58
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 812876
    VIRIN: 210813-F-GE882-009
    Filename: DOD_108555400
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFGSC Surgeon General Vaccination Information Conclusion Video, by SrA Christina Graves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFGSC
    COVID19
    2d Bomb Wing
    AFGSC SG

