    West Point 10th Mountain Division (LI) Football Highlight Video #ARMYFB2021

    FORT DRUM, NY, UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Pvt. Ethan Scofield 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    10th Mountain Division (LI) promotional video for the West Point football team.
    (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Ethan Scofield)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2021
    Date Posted: 09.08.2021 15:16
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 812849
    VIRIN: 210908-A-LT474-897
    Filename: DOD_108555032
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: FORT DRUM, NY, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, West Point 10th Mountain Division (LI) Football Highlight Video #ARMYFB2021, by PV1 Ethan Scofield, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ARMYFB2021

