    Quartermaster to a Generation (shorter version, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    09.08.2021

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    This documentary showcases Army LTG Andrew Thomas McNamara, who became the greatest combat Quartermaster during World War II. Throughout his military career, he served with dignity as he rose through the Quartermaster Corps to serve as the first director of the Defense Supply Agency, now known as the Defense Logistics Agency. For more information visit: www.dla.mil #WarfighterAlways

    Location: US

    Quartermaster
    LTG Andrew McNamara

