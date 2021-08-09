This documentary showcases Army LTG Andrew Thomas McNamara, who became the greatest combat Quartermaster during World War II. Throughout his military career, he served with dignity as he rose through the Quartermaster Corps to serve as the first director of the Defense Supply Agency, now known as the Defense Logistics Agency. For more information visit: www.dla.mil #WarfighterAlways
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.08.2021 08:45
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812792
|VIRIN:
|210908-D-LU733-137
|PIN:
|505702
|Filename:
|DOD_108554209
|Length:
|00:07:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Quartermaster to a Generation (shorter version, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
