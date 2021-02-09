Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group Deactivation Ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew S. Grosz, commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. John S. Studer, group sergeant major, both with Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group (MCSCG) cases colors during a deactivation ceremony on Fort Story, Virginia, September 2, 2021. MCSCG was deactivated in accordance with 38th Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. Throughout its nearly 10 years of service, MCSCG continued its tradition of providing security cooperation since the 1920s and '30s when the Marine Corps trained the Gendarmerie d'Haiti and the Guardia Nacional of Nicaragua. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)
