Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group Deactivation Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STORY, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado 

    Fleet Marine Force Atlantic, U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Matthew S. Grosz, commanding officer, and Sgt. Maj. John S. Studer, group sergeant major, both with Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group (MCSCG) cases colors during a deactivation ceremony on Fort Story, Virginia, September 2, 2021. MCSCG was deactivated in accordance with 38th Commandant's Planning Guidance and Force Design 2030. Throughout its nearly 10 years of service, MCSCG continued its tradition of providing security cooperation since the 1920s and '30s when the Marine Corps trained the Gendarmerie d'Haiti and the Guardia Nacional of Nicaragua. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Angel Alvarado)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 15:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 812468
    VIRIN: 210903-M-AR474-1001
    Filename: DOD_108549810
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: FORT STORY, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group Deactivation Ceremony, by LCpl Angel Alvarado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    USMC
    Deactivation
    Marine Corps Security Cooperation Group
    Colors Cased

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT