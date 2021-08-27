On Friday, August 27 Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) Charles R. Williams retired from the United States Marine Corps after 28 years of service. Before retiring, SgtMaj Williams served as the Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) at the Pentagon from June 1, 2018 to August 27, 2021. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 12:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812444
|VIRIN:
|210827-M-MR059-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108549540
|Length:
|00:00:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Sergeant Major Williams Farewell Message, by Mary Estacion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT