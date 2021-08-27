Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sergeant Major Williams Farewell Message

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Mary Estacion 

    Marine Corps Installations Command

    On Friday, August 27 Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) Charles R. Williams retired from the United States Marine Corps after 28 years of service. Before retiring, SgtMaj Williams served as the Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) at the Pentagon from June 1, 2018 to August 27, 2021. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 12:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812444
    VIRIN: 210827-M-MR059-1002
    Filename: DOD_108549540
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sergeant Major Williams Farewell Message, by Mary Estacion, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Retirement
    Marine Corps Installations Command
    MCICOM
    Sergeant Major Charles Williams
    SgtMaj Williams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT