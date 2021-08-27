Sergeant Major Williams Farewell Message

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On Friday, August 27 Sergeant Major (SgtMaj) Charles R. Williams retired from the United States Marine Corps after 28 years of service. Before retiring, SgtMaj Williams served as the Sergeant Major of Marine Corps Installations Command (MCICOM) at the Pentagon from June 1, 2018 to August 27, 2021. MCICOM exercises command and control of Marine Corps installations via regional commanders in order to provide oversight, direction and coordination of installation services and to optimize support to the Operating Forces, tenants and activities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Mary Estacion)