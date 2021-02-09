Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Camaraderie of the 143rd

    FORT HARRISON, MT, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Spc. Emily Simonson 

    Montana National Guard Public Affairs Office

    What does it take to have great camaraderie in your unit? According to the 143rd Military Police Law & Order Detachment, it takes trust, teamwork, and encouraging the people to your left and right. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Emily Simonson)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 13:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812429
    VIRIN: 210902-Z-UZ129-853
    Filename: DOD_108549515
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: FORT HARRISON, MT, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, The Camaraderie of the 143rd, by SPC Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Montana National Guard
    camaraderie
    teamwork
    Military Police

