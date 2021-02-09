What does it take to have great camaraderie in your unit? According to the 143rd Military Police Law & Order Detachment, it takes trust, teamwork, and encouraging the people to your left and right. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Emily Simonson)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2021 13:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812429
|VIRIN:
|210902-Z-UZ129-853
|Filename:
|DOD_108549515
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|FORT HARRISON, MT, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, The Camaraderie of the 143rd, by SPC Emily Simonson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT