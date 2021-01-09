Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Master to American Airman

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Check out SSgt Anthony Pacenski's journey on becoming a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Master and how he’s sharing his tools with the Airmen of Yokota!

    Feeling inspired? The modified 8-week Combatives Course is every Wednesday. If you would like to sign up for the program, email SSgt Pacenski at Anthony.Pacenski@US.AF.MIL (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.03.2021 00:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812370
    VIRIN: 210901-F-EU398-684
    Filename: DOD_108549150
    Length: 00:04:15
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Master to American Airman, by SSgt Miquel Jordan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Combat Training
    Yokota Air Base
    Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu
    Air Force Combatives
    374th Maintenance Group

