Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Master to American Airman

Check out SSgt Anthony Pacenski's journey on becoming a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Master and how he’s sharing his tools with the Airmen of Yokota!
Feeling inspired? The modified 8-week Combatives Course is every Wednesday. If you would like to sign up for the program, email SSgt Pacenski at Anthony.Pacenski@US.AF.MIL (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Miquel Jordan)
