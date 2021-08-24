Misawa held the week-long joint bilateral training that included members from Misawa, Yokota, Kadena, Navy SeaBees and Japan Air Self Defense Force.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 22:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|812360
|VIRIN:
|210824-F-TG061-1400
|Filename:
|DOD_108549095
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, 5th Air Force Joint Bilateral Prime Beef Training at Misawa, by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
