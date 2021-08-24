Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    5th Air Force Joint Bilateral Prime Beef Training at Misawa

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.24.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Joao Marcus Costa 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Misawa held the week-long joint bilateral training that included members from Misawa, Yokota, Kadena, Navy SeaBees and Japan Air Self Defense Force.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 22:08
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 812360
    VIRIN: 210824-F-TG061-1400
    Filename: DOD_108549095
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 5th Air Force Joint Bilateral Prime Beef Training at Misawa, by A1C Joao Marcus Costa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Civil Engineer
    CE
    Mess with the Bull

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT