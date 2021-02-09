Members of the Washington National Guard send shoutouts to cheer on the Seattle Mariners for the Salute to Armed Forces Night game being held on September 10, at T-mobile Park. (U.S. National Guard video by Peter Chang and Staff Sgt. David Carnahan)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 19:04
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|812303
|VIRIN:
|210902-Z-CH682-680
|Filename:
|DOD_108548669
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|WA, US
|Hometown:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Seattle Mariners Salute to Armed Forces Night, by Peter Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
