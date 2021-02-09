A re-upload of TSgt Samples' original Spark Tank submission with corrected visual elements.
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 10:47
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812244
|VIRIN:
|210902-F-XR528-754
|Filename:
|DOD_108545822
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, TSgt Samples - Spark Tank submission, 2 September, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT