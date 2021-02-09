Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TSgt Samples - Spark Tank submission, 2 September

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VA, UNITED STATES

    09.02.2021

    Video by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    A re-upload of TSgt Samples' original Spark Tank submission with corrected visual elements.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2021
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 10:47
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 812244
    VIRIN: 210902-F-XR528-754
    Filename: DOD_108545822
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: VA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TSgt Samples - Spark Tank submission, 2 September, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Spark Tank
    TSgt Samples
    Joseph Samples
    Senior Airman John Foister
    F-22 canopy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT