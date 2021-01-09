What do you do with a buffalo and a beefalo? In this interesting and somewhat fun reflection, Carol Fix is going to tell you how it was a part of her job to find these animals a good home.To see the full interview and for more information about DLA's history visit: https://www.dla.mil/About-DLA/History/60th-Anniversary/
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 21:53
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|812189
|VIRIN:
|210901-D-LU733-302
|Filename:
|DOD_108544721
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Short Story, Carol Fix (retired), DLA Disposition Services, DLA 60th Anniversary, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT