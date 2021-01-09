Short Story, Carol Fix (retired), DLA Disposition Services, DLA 60th Anniversary

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



What do you do with a buffalo and a beefalo? In this interesting and somewhat fun reflection, Carol Fix is going to tell you how it was a part of her job to find these animals a good home.To see the full interview and for more information about DLA's history visit: https://www.dla.mil/About-DLA/History/60th-Anniversary/