It was personal. For Nina Ekblad, who deployed to Iraq for DLA Disposition Services, she remembers the impact the local workers had on her as they shared their dreams. To see the full interview and for more information about DLA's history visit: https://www.dla.mil/About-DLA/History/60th-
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 21:52
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|812188
|VIRIN:
|210901-D-LU733-413
|Filename:
|DOD_108544720
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Short Story, Nina Ekblad, DLA Disposition Services, DLA 60th Anniversary, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
