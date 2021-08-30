video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



September is National Suicide Prevention Month. this year's theme, Connect to Protect: Support is Within Reach, highlights the importance of connecting fellow Marines, leaders, family, friends, and the community to available resources on suicide prevention. if you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to the resources available.



https://usmc-mccs.org/articles/make-every-connection-count/