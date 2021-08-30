September is National Suicide Prevention Month. this year's theme, Connect to Protect: Support is Within Reach, highlights the importance of connecting fellow Marines, leaders, family, friends, and the community to available resources on suicide prevention. if you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to the resources available.
