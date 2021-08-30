Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month

    YUMA, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Carlos Kealy 

    Marine Corps Air Station Yuma

    September is National Suicide Prevention Month. this year's theme, Connect to Protect: Support is Within Reach, highlights the importance of connecting fellow Marines, leaders, family, friends, and the community to available resources on suicide prevention. if you or someone you know is struggling, reach out to the resources available.

    https://usmc-mccs.org/articles/make-every-connection-count/

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 22:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 812178
    VIRIN: 200830-M-GQ269-1001
    Filename: DOD_108544684
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: YUMA, NY, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Suicide Prevention
    USMC
    BeThere
    USMCFamily
    BeThe1To

