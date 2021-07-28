Effective and Modern Deterrents

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Research Laboratory coordinated with private contractors to present a demonstration of modern counter-small unmanned aircraft systems or C-sUAS, at Vandenberg Space Force Base, California, July 28, 2021. The demonstration highlighted drones and other electrical systems that can increase and modernize facility defenses against drones with unauthorized access or hostile intent toward U.S. forces. (U.S. Space Force Video by Senior Airman Daniel Sanchez)