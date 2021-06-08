Veteran's, you're eligible to shop your Military Exchanges, tax-free for life.
Online shopping for Honorably Discharged Veterans.
In-Store for Disabled Veteran's, Purple-Heart Recipients.
Learn more at Shopmyexchange.com/vets
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 00:04
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|812008
|VIRIN:
|083121-D-DO482-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542783
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exchange Benefit 2021, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
