General Anthony Cotton takes command of Air Force Global Strike Command as General Timothy Ray nears his retirement at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 16:02
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811985
|VIRIN:
|210827-F-LK801-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108542604
|Length:
|00:00:54
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFGSC 2021 Change of Command, by A1C Chase Sullivan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT