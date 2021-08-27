Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFGSC 2021 Change of Command

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    General Anthony Cotton takes command of Air Force Global Strike Command as General Timothy Ray nears his retirement at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, Aug. 27, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 16:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 

    Louisiana
    Change of Command ceremony
    Barksdale Air Force Base
    AFGSC
    2BW
    Team Barksdale
    Striker Nation

