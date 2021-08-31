60 years ago, on October 1, 1961, the Defense Logistics Agency was born. We celebrate six decades of logistics excellence in this music video. For more information about DLA's history visit: https://go.usa.gov/xFB3B
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 14:13
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|811977
|VIRIN:
|210831-D-LU733-184
|PIN:
|505784
|Filename:
|DOD_108542529
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Through the Decades, Celebrating 60 years of DLA History, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
