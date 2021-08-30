Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas, 374th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist shows how to make his ideal MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat), which includes a beef patty, Jalapeño pepper jack with his memory during the basic military training. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)
This work, My ideal MRE -A1c Thomas, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
