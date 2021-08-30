Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    My ideal MRE -A1c Thomas

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    08.30.2021

    Video by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Tyrone Thomas, 374th Airlift Wing public affairs specialist shows how to make his ideal MRE (Meal, Ready-to-Eat), which includes a beef patty, Jalapeño pepper jack with his memory during the basic military training. (U.S. Air Force video by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 00:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811882
    VIRIN: 210326-F-PM645-0002
    Filename: DOD_108541188
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, My ideal MRE -A1c Thomas, by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Yokota

    TAGS

    Yokota
    MRE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT