    Shaw 80th Anniversary

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. K. Tucker Owen 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A video on history and community relationship for Shaw Air Force Base's 80th Anniversary. Interviewees include:

    Bo Shaw, nephew of 1st Lt. Ervin D. Shaw, namesake of Shaw AFB.
    Jim McCain, Sumter County Council Chairman.
    Lefford Fate, Sumter Support Services Director and former 20th Fighter Wing command chief.
    Col. Larry Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander.
    David Merchant, Sumter Mayor.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811852
    VIRIN: 210830-F-DV125-1001
    Filename: DOD_108540843
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 

    This work, Shaw 80th Anniversary, by SSgt K. Tucker Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Vietnam war
    Korean War
    history
    operation noble eagle
    80th anniversary

