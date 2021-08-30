Shaw 80th Anniversary

A video on history and community relationship for Shaw Air Force Base's 80th Anniversary. Interviewees include:
Bo Shaw, nephew of 1st Lt. Ervin D. Shaw, namesake of Shaw AFB.
Jim McCain, Sumter County Council Chairman.
Lefford Fate, Sumter Support Services Director and former 20th Fighter Wing command chief.
Col. Larry Sullivan, 20th Fighter Wing commander.
David Merchant, Sumter Mayor.
