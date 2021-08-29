Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Hospital Rota Staff establish Battalion Aid Station

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.29.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jeffrey Sherman 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    (Aug. 29, 2021) Medical staff assigned to Naval Hospital Rota establish a battalion aid station in support of the the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Blake)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 11:17
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811766
    VIRIN: 210829-N-TC338-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108540089
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: ROTA, ES 

    This work, Naval Hospital Rota Staff establish Battalion Aid Station, by PO3 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NAVSTA Rota
    Naval Station Rota
    Naval Hospital
    USNHR

