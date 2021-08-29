(Aug. 29, 2021) Medical staff assigned to Naval Hospital Rota establish a battalion aid station in support of the the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Conner Blake)
|08.29.2021
|08.30.2021 11:17
|Interviews
|811766
|210829-N-TC338-1001
|1
|DOD_108540089
|00:02:09
|ROTA, ES
|0
|0
This work, Naval Hospital Rota Staff establish Battalion Aid Station, by PO3 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
