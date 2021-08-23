From February to June 2021, the 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit conducted various shore and sea-based training exercises in order to enhance operational readiness in preparation for deployment. The 11th MEU Unit is a forward-deployed, flexible sea-based Marine Air-Ground Task Force capable of conducting amphibious operations, crisis response and limited contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Staff Sgt. Donald Holbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2021 01:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811662
|VIRIN:
|210807-M-HB658-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108538210
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Chapter 3: Readiness | Official Trailer, by SSgt Donald Holbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
