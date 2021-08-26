Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Strength through Determination

    KILLEN, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Video by Spc. Richard Barnes, Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman and Sgt. Melissa Lessard

    III Corps

    Over time, mental health has increasingly become more of a topic of discussion. With everything going on in the world today, there is no better time to breach the subject. Spc. Cinthia Ramirez, Tanker, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Air Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. demonstrates through a simulated event the thoughts, stresses, and struggles that Soldiers could face from day to day and how strength through determination can lead to a better outcome and future. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 18:33
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 811651
    VIRIN: 210826-A-RY829-474
    Filename: DOD_108537845
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: KILLEN, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strength through Determination, by SPC Richard Barnes, SSG Daniel Herman and SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fort hood
    III Corps
    celebration
    1stCAV
    people first
    DragonCannes2

