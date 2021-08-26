video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over time, mental health has increasingly become more of a topic of discussion. With everything going on in the world today, there is no better time to breach the subject. Spc. Cinthia Ramirez, Tanker, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Air Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. demonstrates through a simulated event the thoughts, stresses, and struggles that Soldiers could face from day to day and how strength through determination can lead to a better outcome and future. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)