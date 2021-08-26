Over time, mental health has increasingly become more of a topic of discussion. With everything going on in the world today, there is no better time to breach the subject. Spc. Cinthia Ramirez, Tanker, 1st Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Air Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division. demonstrates through a simulated event the thoughts, stresses, and struggles that Soldiers could face from day to day and how strength through determination can lead to a better outcome and future. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2021 18:33
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|811651
|VIRIN:
|210826-A-RY829-474
|Filename:
|DOD_108537845
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|KILLEN, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Strength through Determination, by SPC Richard Barnes, SSG Daniel Herman and SGT Melissa Lessard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT