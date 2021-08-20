Community Connections fall program starts this October

Chaplain (LTC), John Verdugo, LMFT, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Chaplain, provides Community Connections is a fall program, starting Wednesday, Oct. 6, designed to provide Fort Wainwright an opportunity to plug into the power of community and to develop connections filled with meaning, purpose and identity. The Community Connections online registration can be found, at https://form.jotform.com/212065809626054
