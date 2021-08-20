Community Connections fall program starts this October

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Chaplain (LTC), John Verdugo, LMFT, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Chaplain, provides Community Connections is a fall program, starting Wednesday, Oct. 6, designed to provide Fort Wainwright an opportunity to plug into the power of community and to develop connections filled with meaning, purpose and identity. The Community Connections online registration can be found, at https://form.jotform.com/212065809626054