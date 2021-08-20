Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Community Connections fall program starts this October

    FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Brian Schlumbohm 

    Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office

    Chaplain (LTC), John Verdugo, LMFT, U.S. Army Garrison Alaska, Fort Wainwright Chaplain, provides Community Connections is a fall program, starting Wednesday, Oct. 6, designed to provide Fort Wainwright an opportunity to plug into the power of community and to develop connections filled with meaning, purpose and identity. The Community Connections online registration can be found, at https://form.jotform.com/212065809626054

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 18:26
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 811627
    VIRIN: 210820-A-XA877-1001
    Filename: DOD_108537575
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: FORT WAINWRIGHT, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Community Connections fall program starts this October, by Brian Schlumbohm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Wainwright
    Community Connections program
    RSO
    Religious Support Office
    U.S. Army Garrison Alaska

