    Lt. Col. Johannes 150th Message

    CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Russell Toof 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Charleston District

    Our 150th anniversary celebration continues with a special message from our new district commander, Lt. Col. Andrew Johannes. The Charleston District is proud to be celebrating a 150 years of service to South Carolina and the nation. To learn more, visit https://www.sac.usace.army.mil/150thAnniversary/

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 15:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 811587
    VIRIN: 210819-A-GJ885-001
    Filename: DOD_108536932
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US 

    This work, Lt. Col. Johannes 150th Message, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers
    USACE-SAD
    U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Charleston District
    USACE Charleston

