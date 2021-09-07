Air Force Uniform Office Broll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Air Force Uniform Office is a team of designers and engineers that work together to develop patterns, create prototypes, and manage fit and wear tests for Airmen, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 9, 2021. The AFUO is a part of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)