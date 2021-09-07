The Air Force Uniform Office is a team of designers and engineers that work together to develop patterns, create prototypes, and manage fit and wear tests for Airmen, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 9, 2021. The AFUO is a part of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)
This work, Air Force Uniform Office Broll, by Austin Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
