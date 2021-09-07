Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Uniform Office Broll

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    07.09.2021

    Video by Austin Smith 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Air Force Uniform Office is a team of designers and engineers that work together to develop patterns, create prototypes, and manage fit and wear tests for Airmen, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 9, 2021. The AFUO is a part of Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Agile Combat Support Directorate. (U.S. Air Force video by Austin Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.09.2021
    Date Posted: 08.27.2021 11:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811569
    VIRIN: 210709-F-VE661-1001
    Filename: DOD_108536760
    Length: 00:03:04
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    TAGS

    USAF
    WPAFB
    Uniform Office
    AFLMC
    AFOU

