    Modern day U.S. Army Soldier with a World War 2 rifle

    VA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2021

    Video by Senior Airman John Foister 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis Public Affairs

    U.S. Army Sergeant Jeffrey Brahim is handed an M1 Garand and given a target to hit. Will his extensive training on the modern M4 platform apply to an unfamiliar rifle that saw action across the humid jungles of the Pacific or the cold fields of Europe nearly eighty years ago?

    Date Taken: 04.05.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 15:18
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811189
    VIRIN: 210405-F-XR528-282
    Filename: DOD_108529973
    Length: 00:02:11
    Location: VA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Modern day U.S. Army Soldier with a World War 2 rifle, by SrA John Foister, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    M1 Garand
    History
    U.S. Army
    Sergeant Jeffrey Brahim
    Senior Airman John Foister

