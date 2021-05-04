Modern day U.S. Army Soldier with a World War 2 rifle

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sergeant Jeffrey Brahim is handed an M1 Garand and given a target to hit. Will his extensive training on the modern M4 platform apply to an unfamiliar rifle that saw action across the humid jungles of the Pacific or the cold fields of Europe nearly eighty years ago?