Modern day U.S. Army Soldier with a World War 2 rifle

U.S. Army Sergeant Jeffrey Brahim is handed an M1 Garand and given a target to hit. Will his extensive training on the modern M4 platform apply to an unfamiliar rifle that saw action across the humid jungles of the Pacific or the cold fields of Europe nearly eighty years ago?
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 15:18
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|811189
|VIRIN:
|210405-F-XR528-282
|Filename:
|DOD_108529973
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
