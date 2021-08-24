DC1 Cory Reed gives us this week's Navy trivia question from Naval Station Norfolk.
#TriviaTuesday #usnavy
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.24.2021 15:03
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|811185
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108529951
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TRIVIA TUESDAY with DC1 Cory Reed!, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT