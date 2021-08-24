Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TRIVIA TUESDAY with DC1 Cory Reed!

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    DC1 Cory Reed gives us this week's Navy trivia question from Naval Station Norfolk.
    #TriviaTuesday #usnavy

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 15:03
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 811185
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1004
    Filename: DOD_108529951
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TRIVIA TUESDAY with DC1 Cory Reed!, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #TriviaTuesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT