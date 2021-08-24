Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Question of the Day: How will commands implement E-OSC??

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    ICYMI - Lt. Cmdr. Matt Melfa is here to fill you in on the roll-out of of the Navy's Expanded Operational Stress Control program.
    For more info, reference NAVADMIN 115/21: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Messages/NAVADMIN/NAV2021/NAV21115.txt?ver=URbKjaQs5zu7X17ASImXyw%3d%3d

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 14:52
    Location: US

    This work, Question of the Day: How will commands implement E-OSC??, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

