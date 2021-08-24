Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Video - extended

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.24.2021

    Video by 1st Sgt. Deane Barnhardt 

    U.S. Army Forces Command

    U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Video - extended version. 3OCT2019

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.24.2021 12:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 811159
    VIRIN: 210824-A-BQ050-227
    Filename: DOD_108529733
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM) Command Video - extended, by 1SG Deane Barnhardt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FORSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT