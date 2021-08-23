Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing deploys to Haiti (B-Roll

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing

    United States Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, deploy to Haiti in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief mission from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 23, 2021. Footage includes: Marines staging gear, receiving a pre-flight brief, loading gear onto a KC-130J Hercules, boarding a KC-130J Hercules, KC-130J Hercules taking off. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 17:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 811034
    VIRIN: 210823-M-LB029-1001
    Filename: DOD_108528330
    Length: 00:02:39
    Location: CHERRY POINT, NC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing deploys to Haiti (B-Roll, by LCpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    HADR
    Disaster Relief
    Haiti
    Humanitarian Assistance
    America's Airwing
    JTFHAITI-2021
    2ndMAWHaiti2021

