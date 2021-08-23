United States Marines with 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, II Marine Expeditionary Force, deploy to Haiti in support of Joint Task Force-Haiti for a humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief mission from Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 23, 2021. Footage includes: Marines staging gear, receiving a pre-flight brief, loading gear onto a KC-130J Hercules, boarding a KC-130J Hercules, KC-130J Hercules taking off. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 17:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|811034
|VIRIN:
|210823-M-LB029-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108528330
|Length:
|00:02:39
|Location:
|CHERRY POINT, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing deploys to Haiti (B-Roll, by LCpl Christopher Hernandez, identified by DVIDS
