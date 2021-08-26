2nd Marine Aircraft Wing Marines deploy in support of Haiti disaster-relief operations

Marines from 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), II Marine Expeditionary Force, deployed today in support of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and Joint Task Force-Haiti to assist in the ongoing U.S. disaster-relief mission Haiti.



Approximately 150 personnel from 2nd MAW units departed on aircraft from Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 and Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMGR) 252, which will assist in humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief operations. Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 266 deployed MV-22B Ospreys in conjunction with VMGR-252, which deployed KC-130J Hercules aircraft to transport their personnel, equipment, and supplies.



The MV-22B Ospreys from VMM-266 forward deployed to Naval Station Guantanamo Bay at the request of the Joint Task Force-Haiti commander, and with the approval of the Secretary of Defense. The unit is forward staging in anticipation of support to humanitarian-assistance and disaster-relief operations on behalf of USAID Bureau of Humanitarian Assistance.



Historically, U.S. military capabilities are most critical in the early stages of a disaster-relief operation, when fewer resources and disaster-response experts are available to help victims and impacted communities. As those disaster-relief operations progress, and more uniquely experienced experts arrive to assist with longer-term recovery and reconstruction, the need for U.S. military capabilities diminishes, and other, more experienced relief personnel and organizations assume the roles previously performed by military troops and units.



