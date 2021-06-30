AFW2 | PTSD Awareness Month | Complex Trauma

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



One example of severe Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is complex trauma. Dr. Alan Peterson explains how complex trauma can exacerbate the symptoms of PTSD. According to psychiatry.com, PTSD can occur in all people, affecting 3.5% of U.S. adults each year. People with PTSD have intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings related to their experience that can show up through nightmares, flashbacks, and an overall sense of sadness, fear or anger. Seeking treatment for PTSD in the military is not easy for many people due to the stigma associated and the impact it can have on a military career. However, early treatment can significantly reduce the impact of symptoms, leading to a lessoning of the overall burden it places on the member while still on active duty.