    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFW2 | PTSD Awareness Month | Avoidance

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    Dr. Alan Peterson describes the different types of avoidance associated with PTSD. According to psychiatry.com, PTSD can occur in all people, affecting 3.5% of U.S. adults each year. People with PTSD have intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings related to their experience that can show up through nightmares, flashbacks, and an overall sense of sadness, fear or anger. Seeking treatment for PTSD in the military is not easy for many people due to the stigma associated and the impact it can have on a military career. However, early treatment can significantly reduce the impact of symptoms, leading to a lessoning of the overall burden it places on the member while still on active duty.

    Date Taken: 06.30.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 16:26
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 811031
    VIRIN: 063021-F-XX948-004
    PIN: 63021
    Filename: DOD_108528318
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
    PTSD
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    PTSD Awareness Month

