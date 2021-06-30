Dr. Alan Peterson describes the different types of avoidance associated with PTSD. According to psychiatry.com, PTSD can occur in all people, affecting 3.5% of U.S. adults each year. People with PTSD have intense, disturbing thoughts and feelings related to their experience that can show up through nightmares, flashbacks, and an overall sense of sadness, fear or anger. Seeking treatment for PTSD in the military is not easy for many people due to the stigma associated and the impact it can have on a military career. However, early treatment can significantly reduce the impact of symptoms, leading to a lessoning of the overall burden it places on the member while still on active duty.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 16:26
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|811031
|VIRIN:
|063021-F-XX948-004
|PIN:
|63021
|Filename:
|DOD_108528318
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | PTSD Awareness Month | Avoidance, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT