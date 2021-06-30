Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFW2 | PTSD Awareness Month

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    We sat down with Dr. Alan Peterson to talk about Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and treatment options. In the series of videos to follow we discuss stigma, symptoms, avoidance, complex trauma, and the treatment associated with PTSD.

    Mental Health
    Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder
    PTSD
    AFW2
    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program
    PTSD Awareness Month

