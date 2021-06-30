We sat down with Dr. Alan Peterson to talk about Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and treatment options. In the series of videos to follow we discuss stigma, symptoms, avoidance, complex trauma, and the treatment associated with PTSD.
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 16:16
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|811022
|VIRIN:
|063021-F-XX948-001
|PIN:
|63021
|Filename:
|DOD_108528286
|Length:
|00:01:31
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFW2 | PTSD Awareness Month, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
