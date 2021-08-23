Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Question of the Day -- Discussing Diversity and Inclusion

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    In this Question of the Day, listen to what CNP had to say during a panel discussion focused on "Inclusion and Diversity as a Force Multiplier," from the Navy League's Sea-Air-Space 2021 Exposition.

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 14:29
    Location: US

    #diversitymatters #diversityinclusion

