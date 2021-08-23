Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Go behind the scenes of a YNS AERR with the Fleet SME of the Week!

    UNITED STATES

    08.23.2021

    Video by Quentin Melson 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    AERRs IN ACTION: Fleet Subject Matter Expert (FSME) of the week!
    Go behind the scenes with a FSME from the recent YNS AERR in Pensacola, Florida! If you are a chief, senior chief, or master chief and are interested in participating in your rating's AERR, go to MyNavy Portal, then click Professional Resources Navy Advancement Center Advancement Examination Readiness Review to apply today!

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 14:21
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 810964
    VIRIN: 211706-N-AX638-1002
    Filename: DOD_108527992
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go behind the scenes of a YNS AERR with the Fleet SME of the Week!, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

