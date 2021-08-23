Go behind the scenes of a YNS AERR with the Fleet SME of the Week!

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



AERRs IN ACTION: Fleet Subject Matter Expert (FSME) of the week!

Go behind the scenes with a FSME from the recent YNS AERR in Pensacola, Florida! If you are a chief, senior chief, or master chief and are interested in participating in your rating's AERR, go to MyNavy Portal, then click Professional Resources Navy Advancement Center Advancement Examination Readiness Review to apply today!