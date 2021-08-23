AERRs IN ACTION: Fleet Subject Matter Expert (FSME) of the week!
Go behind the scenes with a FSME from the recent YNS AERR in Pensacola, Florida! If you are a chief, senior chief, or master chief and are interested in participating in your rating's AERR, go to MyNavy Portal, then click Professional Resources Navy Advancement Center Advancement Examination Readiness Review to apply today!
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.23.2021 14:21
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|810964
|VIRIN:
|211706-N-AX638-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108527992
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Go behind the scenes of a YNS AERR with the Fleet SME of the Week!, by Quentin Melson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
