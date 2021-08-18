Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keeping the Engines Going

    AGUADILLA, PUERTO RICO

    08.18.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Amy Lovgren 

    133rd Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, complete a combat loading and offloading of cargo from a C-130 Hercules in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Aug. 18, 2021. The Airmen are taking part in a Contingency Response training exercise that focuses on the capabilities of responding to natural disasters and setting up airbase operations.
    (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.23.2021 11:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 810933
    VIRIN: 210818-Z-LY731-3000
    Filename: DOD_108527597
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: AGUADILLA, PR 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Kentucky

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    123rd Contingency Response Group
    Minnesota National Guard
    Minnesota Air National Guard
    133 Airlift Wing

