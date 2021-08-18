Keeping the Engines Going

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 123rd Contingency Response Group, Kentucky Air National Guard, complete a combat loading and offloading of cargo from a C-130 Hercules in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico, Aug. 18, 2021. The Airmen are taking part in a Contingency Response training exercise that focuses on the capabilities of responding to natural disasters and setting up airbase operations.

(U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Amy M. Lovgren)