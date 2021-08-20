U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (2/2), 2d Marine Division, reconnect with family and friends at deployment homecoming on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 20, 2021. 2/2 returned to Camp Lejeune from a six-month unit deployment program in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Jessica Massi)
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.21.2021 11:15
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|810783
|VIRIN:
|210820-M-EF433-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108525402
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Welcome home 2/2, by LCpl Jessica Massi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT