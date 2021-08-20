Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Welcome home 2/2

    NC, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jessica Massi 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with 2d Battalion, 2d Marine Regiment (2/2), 2d Marine Division, reconnect with family and friends at deployment homecoming on Camp Lejeune, N.C., Aug. 20, 2021. 2/2 returned to Camp Lejeune from a six-month unit deployment program in Okinawa. (U.S. Marine Corps video by LCpl Jessica Massi)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2021
    Date Posted: 08.21.2021 11:15
    Location: NC, US

    #2dMARDIV #V2/2 #Deployment #Homecoming #Family #Friends

