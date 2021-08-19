Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EAFB COVID-19 Vaccine Q & A

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sean Martin 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    On August 9, 2021, the Secretary of Defense announced that he will seek the President's approval to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all service members.

    Here is a video from base experts answering some FAQs we have received.

    Date Taken: 08.19.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 18:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 810770
    VIRIN: 210819-F-SR682-9001
    Filename: DOD_108525133
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 

    This work, EAFB COVID-19 Vaccine Q & A, by SSgt Sean Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccine
    EAFB
    COVID-19

