    AFW2 | Blended 2021 C.A.R.E Event

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Video by Anthony Beauchamp 

    Air Force Wounded Warrior Program

    MSgt Jennifer Ibañez employs the skills learned during this week's Blended C.A.R.E. Event to tell her story. AFW2 is proud to be a part of her journey and hope MSgt Ibañez' words give you the courage and empowerment to overcome!

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.20.2021 18:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 810769
    VIRIN: 081921-F-XX948-004
    PIN: 81921
    Filename: DOD_108525118
    Length: 00:09:23
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, AFW2 | Blended 2021 C.A.R.E Event, by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

