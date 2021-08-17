AFW2 | A Caregiver's Perspective: "You are not alone."

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Christian Berry, Caregiver, discussed how the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program helped her provide a place to heal and care for her Airman. Before AFW2 reached out to Christian Berry, she remarked, "I was taking care of my husband...I was drowning, with no one around to help me...." The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program provided a place of growth and connection for Christian Berry. Christian Berry is an Ambassador for the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program.