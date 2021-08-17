Christian Berry, Caregiver, discussed how the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program helped her provide a place to heal and care for her Airman. Before AFW2 reached out to Christian Berry, she remarked, "I was taking care of my husband...I was drowning, with no one around to help me...." The Air Force Wounded Warrior Program provided a place of growth and connection for Christian Berry. Christian Berry is an Ambassador for the Air Force Wounded Warrior Program.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.20.2021 13:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|810702
|VIRIN:
|081721-F-XX948-004
|PIN:
|81721
|Filename:
|DOD_108524423
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFW2 | A Caregiver's Perspective: "You are not alone.", by Anthony Beauchamp, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
